Staff writer

SHIPPING

Yang Ming receives vessel

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday held a naming and delivery ceremony in Japan for the YM Wellbeing, a 14,000 twenty-foot-equivalent unit (TEU) container vessel built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co Ltd at its shipyard in Hiroshima, Japan. Yang Ming said the new vessel is the first of five 14,000 TEU container ships the company has chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. The YM Wellbeing is the 16th 14,000 TEU vessel to join Yang Ming’s global container fleet, the firm said in a statement, adding that it would be deployed on the company’s Asia-Mediterranean route on Oct. 5.

FINANCE

Cathay plans to issue bonds

Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) said it plans to sell up to NT$20 billion (US$649.1 million) of unsecured corporate bonds within one year, the first such sale in the company’s history, to take advantage of low interest rates in the domestic money market and would use the proceeds to improve its working capital. The company’s board approved the bond sale plan on Monday, but it did not make a final decision on the issuance date, the duration and the size of the bonds. The company has this year issued NT$42 billion in special shares and used the proceeds to inject capital into Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽).

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Buyback boosts Wowprime

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp’s (王品集團) shares yesterday rose 5.06 percent after it announced a share buyback scheme late on Monday. Under the planned share buyback, the first of its kind in the company’s history, Wowprime would repurchase shares on the open market from today to Nov. 18 at about NT$56 to NT$115 per share, the company said. Wowprime said it is to buy back 3.85 million shares, or as much as 5 percent of total shares, during that period. Shares yesterday closed at NT$83 in Taipei trading. They have retreated 38.06 percent this year, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Lion opens restaurant chain

Lion Travel Service Co Ltd (雄獅旅行社), the nation’s largest outbound travel service company, has extended its reach to the restaurant business after launching two street-side stores this year. The new Gonna (共樂遊)-brand restaurants are being personally funded by Lion Travel chairman Jason Wang (王文傑) and would become part of the company’s business, the company said. Lion Travel said it aims to open 14 Gonna restaurants in five years. Lion Travel shares yesterday ended up 0.44 percent to NT$90.5 in Taipei trading.

MANUFACTURING

Walsin cancels fundraising

Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技), the nation’s second-largest passive components supplier, said its board of directors has decided to cancel a new share sale plan. The company on July 30 announced plans to raise funds to purchase multilayer ceramic capacitor machinery by issuing 7 million new common shares. The board on Monday decided to cancel the fundraising plan, as the company has seen stable net cash inflows due to continuous strong growth in profitability since the second quarter of this year. The board believes the firm’s own funds are sufficient to support the purchase, Walsin said. Walsin shares yesterday fell 7.31 percent to NT$234.5 in Taipei trading.