Local stocks fall after US imposes tariffs on China

Staff writer, with CNA

Local shares yesterday came under pressure, ending the day below 10,800 points as investors rushed to dump their holdings in the wake of an announcement by Washington that it would impose tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods from Monday next week.

The bellwether electronics sector drove the broader market lower, as selling focused on major Taiwanese suppliers to Apple Inc amid fears that trade friction between Washington and Beijing would escalate and further affect Taiwanese suppliers to US brands should China retaliate, dealers said.

However, old economy and financial stocks were more resilient, helping the local main board fend off downward pressure faced by tech firms throughout the session, they said.

The TAIEX closed down 68.40 points, or 0.63 percent, at 10,760.21 on turnover of NT$116.96 billion (US$3.8 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, most markets rose on hopes that officials from the world’s top two economies would be able to work out an agreement before the end of this year.

The optimism has been boosted by US President Donald Trump leaving off some key items from the latest target list.

Trump is also scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in November and would likely want a deal in place by then.

By the end of the day, Shanghai had rallied 1.8 percent and Tokyo was up 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong gained 0.6 percent.

Seoul gained 0.3 percent and Wellington added 0.5 percent.

However, Sydney dipped 0.4 percent and Singapore fell 0.1 percent.

In Taiwan, Apple suppliers became the largest victims of the trade tensions due to the intertwined business ties between the three economies, with smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) shedding 10 percent to close at NT$3,860 and contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) losing 1.36 percent to close at NT$254.5.

Major iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) fell 2.57 percent to end at NT$75.8.

Led by these major suppliers to Apple, the electronics sector closed down 1.57 percent, TWSE data showed.

Despite the fall in the TAIEX, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$1.76 billion of shares on the main board, the TWSE said.

On the currency market, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the US dollar, declining 0.03 percent to close at NT$30.813.

However, other regional currencies saw an afternoon recovery after having been in the red earlier. The yuan was flat, while the South Korean won and the Australian dollar were 0.3 percent higher.

The Mexican peso gained 0.2 percent, the Russian ruble edged 0.3 percent higher and South Africa’s rand put on 0.4 percent.

However, Indonesia’s rupiah fell 0.2 percent as it wallows at about levels last seen in 1998 during the Asian financial crisis.

Additional reporting by AFP