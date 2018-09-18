Bloomberg

SINGAPORE

Home sales fall 64%

Private home sales tumbled 64 percent last month to the lowest in six months as government cooling measures took effect and developers marketed fewer projects in a period considered inauspicious by Chinese home buyers. Developers in the city-state sold 616 units, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a statement yesterday. That compares with 1,724 units in July and 654 apartments in June, the data showed. An index tracking private residential prices jumped 3.4 percent in the second quarter of the year, authority data showed.

UNITED KINGDOM

Economic forecast lowered

The Chambers of Commerce lowered its forecast for the economy for the next two years, citing a weaker outlook for trade and investment on uncertainty over exiting the EU. The business lobby expects growth of 1.1 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 1.3 percent, and cut its outlook from 1.4 percent to 1.3 percent for next year, a statement said yesterday. The Bank of England last week reiterated that Brexit is the biggest challenge to the country’s economic outlook.

SAUDI ARABIA

Wealth fund takes first loan

The sovereign wealth fund raised an US$11 billion loan, marking its first-ever borrowing. The loan was larger than initially planned due to strong interest from banks, and establishes a core banking group for the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to work with on future deals, the fund said in a statement. “This is the first step in incorporating loans and debt instruments into PIF’s long-term funding strategy,” PIF managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said in the statement.

OIL

Biggest IPO in decade eyed

Abu Dhabi is pushing ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) for Spanish oil company Cia Espanola de Petroleos SAU, in what could be the largest such deal in a decade. The emirates’ Mubadala Investment Co is to offer a stake of at least 25 percent in Cepsa in the fourth quarter, the state-owned investor said in a statement yesterday. The Madrid-based refiner would list on Spanish exchanges. Cepsa could raise about 3 billion euros (US$3.5 billion), sources said.

BANKING

FINMA scolds Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group AG was given until the end of next year to strengthen its internal processes to combat money laundering as Switzerland’s financial regulator concluded a pair of enforcement proceedings against the nation’s second-biggest bank. The regulator, known as FINMA, ordered the Zurich-based lender to ensure that information about particular clients can be accessed more easily by bankers, a statement said yesterday. Credit Suisse already made “some substantial” improvements in its anti-money-laundering controls and avoided a fine in the probes.

RETAIL

Discounts boost H&M sales

Hennes & Mauritz AB’s sales rose in the third quarter as the Swedish fashion retailer offered discounts to clear out inventory and received a boost from the weak krona. Revenue excluding value-added taxes rose 9 percent to 55.8 billion kronor (US$6.2 billion), beating the average analyst estimate of 54 billion kronor. More than one-half of the increase was due to most currencies strengthening against H&M’s reporting currency, the krona. H&M also said that logistical problems raised costs in the US, France, Italy and Belgium in the period.