Insurance firms get help to fight money laundering

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Government regulators and international experts provided guidance and training for Taiwan’s insurance industry on compliance in the global effort to combat money laundering and financial crimes at a conference organized by the Insurance Anti-Fraud Institute (IAFI, 保險犯罪防制中心) on Friday last week in Taipei.

The goal of the conference was to prepare for Taiwan’s third-round mutual evaluation by the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) in November, which is to assess the country’s performance and key indices on preventing predicate crimes related to international money laundering and terrorism financing.

Hundreds of professionals from Taiwan’s insurance industry participated in the event, titled the “Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF) of Taiwanese Insurance Companies International Conference.”

Besides IAFI as the main organizer, the event also received sponsorship and technical advice from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC, 金融監督管理委員會) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office of the Executive Yuan (行政院洗錢防制辦公室).

Delegates from professional groups against money laundering from Macau and Taiwan’s financial regulators made presentations on their experience of APG evaluation and fighting the flow of laundered “dirty money” and other predicate crimes.

They were joined by Kenneth Pemberton, a senior official at Standard Chartered Bank of Hong Kong.

Deputy Minister of Justice Tsai Pi-chung (蔡碧仲), who is also the director of Anti-Money Laundering Office, said in the opening address that the government had implemented new measures, working closely with the private sector, to prepare for the APG evaluation.

“Together we have put much effort and resources into Taiwan’s compliance to combat money laundering and terrorism financing,” Tsai said. “It is important to discuss and interact with these invited experts for our insurance companies to keep current on international trends and prepare for the APG evaluation.”

FSC Vice Chairman Huang Tien-mu (黃天牧) said Macau had done very well in the 2017 APG Evaluation Report, receiving a good passing grade, which has been difficult to achieve for most other jurisdictions in Asia, and therefore Taiwan can draw on the territory’s experience and expertise.

“But there are significant differences, as our insurance industry is much larger in scope, as Taiwan is ranked 10th-largest in the world in terms of its insurance market. We also have much more variety and a wider range of insurance products than Macau,” Huang said.

IAFI Chairman Shaw Jy-juinn (邵之雋) said earnest efforts are needed by those in the insurance industry to integrate laws against money laundering and fraud into their companies’ business practices, which can give them and edge.

“Taiwan’s industries must follow these laws and implement measures to attain a good APG result, because we need to pass the evaluation, so that Taiwan can participate in the global financial markets, conduct international trade and continue to attract foreign investment,” Shaw said.

FSC Insurance Bureau (保險局) Deputy Director Ko Ying-tao (葛映濤) said that the nation’s insurance industry can be divided into five main categories: life insurance; non-life insurance; reinsurance; insurance brokerages; and insurance agents.

As is the case with banks, insurance firms are at risk of money laundering and financial fraud through the purchase of insurance products, policies covering real-estate assets and false insurance claims terrorists finance when engaging in their business, Ko said.