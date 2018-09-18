Mr Yuanta app incorporates AI with professionals for smarter stock picks

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Yuanta Securities Co (元大證券) yesterday introduced its Mr Yuanta app, which combines artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the company’s research team to help investors select stocks more intelligently.

Equity investors are often concerned with correctly selecting whether to go long or short on a stock investment, the brokerage said in a statement.

With electronic stock trades exceeding 60 percent of total transactions in Taiwan and mobile Internet penetration reaching 90 percent among Taiwanese, investor demand for mobile orders is only likely to increase, Yuanta Securities said.

“For us, [the launch of the app] is a big step toward achieving a fintech milestone,” a Yuanta Securities official told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The official, who declined to be named, said the simple interface allows even beginners to quickly start making trades on the app.

The brokerage said that it has spent one-and-a-half years developing the all-in-one Mr Yuanta app.

Combining AI technology, big-data calculations and Yuanta Securities’ professional research team, the app can help investors sort through five categories of stocks, while accessing 14 types of critical information, such as real-time prices, technical analyses, corporate trends, revenue levels and after-hours trading information, the brokerage said.

Investors without a Yuanta Securities account have access to the whole app except for the ordering function, while those with an account can order after logging in, the brokerage said.

The app is available from today, it added.