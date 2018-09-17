Foundation departs Wowprime

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品集團) on Friday said that the DayShui Foundation (戴水教育基金會), run by founder and former chairman Steve Day’s (戴勝益) family, has resigned from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Wowprime said the foundation’s move was because it wants to focus on its original mission — public welfare and education activities.

However, it also signaled Day’s complete departure from the restaurant chain — whose brands include Wang Steak (王品台塑牛排) and Tasty (西堤) restaurants, Japanese eatery Tokiya (陶板屋) and hotpot restaurant chain 12 Sabu (石二鍋).

Day announced his retirement from Wowprime in July 2015 amid boardroom rifts after the company had been beset by a series of food safety scandals, public relations missteps and executive departures.

Later that month, Park Chen (陳正輝) assumed Day’s position as chairman.

The year of 2015 was the toughest for the chain operator, which reported that net income declined 95.05 percent year-on-year to NT$34.78 million (US$1.131 million) from NT$703.32 million in 2014, with earnings per share (EPS) hitting a record low of NT$0.45.

Day stayed on the company’s board until June last year and after that he shifted his focus to EP-Books (益品書屋), a bookstore he launched in Taipei in July 2016.

In the meantime, the foundation held a board seat as a juristic-person director — until Friday.

As of Thursday, the foundation held about 3.998 million shares, or 5.1 percent, in Wowprime after announcing on Aug. 13 that it would dispose of 1 million shares, its third share sale this year.

Chen and his wife owned 3.72 million shares, or 4.83 percent, according to Taiwan Stock Exchange data.

Under Chen, Wowprime continues to restructure its business scope across the Taiwan Strait after closing three brands in China last year — including 16 12 Sabu stores, one Lamu (慕) teppanyaki restaurant and one WOW Noodle (三哇造面) store — while it is expanding its presence in the mid-range casual-dining market.

Wowprime has said it expects its China business to stabilize this year, while it is on track to open 22 to 25 new stores in Taiwan this year.

As of Aug. 31, Wowprime operated 426 stores, including 275 in Taiwan and 149 in China, according to the company’s Web site.

Despite steady sales growth and expense control in Taiwan operations, growth in its operations in China remained soft in the first half of the year, leading Wowprime to post net income of NT$197.13 million, down from NT$267.4 million in the same period last year, with EPS falling from NT$3.47 to NT$2.56.

While revenue over the period increased from NT$7.88 billion to NT$8.12 billion, gross margin declined from 50.41 percent to 46.48 percent and operating margin fell from 6.89 percent to 4.21 percent, mainly because of rising expenses for food materials and marketing in China.

Shares in Wowprime closed up 2.43 percent to NT$75.9 in Taipei trading on Friday.

They have retreated by 43.36 percent since the beginning of the year, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.