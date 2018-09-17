Earnings bump seen for Pegatron from new iPhones

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Pegatron Corp (和碩) is expected to see revenue and earnings this quarter grow significantly from last quarter after the launches of new iPhones, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) said in a note on Friday.

“Apple is introducing three new iPhone products this time and we believe Pegatron is still one of the major assemblers of iPhone XS Max and XR models,” Jih Sun analyst Simon Lu (呂金源) said in a research note.

The market is speculating that Pegatron would this year receive 70 percent of Apple’s iPhone XR orders and 30 percent of the iPhone XS Max orders, Lu said.

As the price-performance ratio of the iPhone XR is relatively higher than the other two models, it is expected to become a major sales driver of the new iPhones and that would benefit Pegatron due to its higher order allocation from Apple, he said.

“Pegatron has achieved consecutive growth in quarterly revenue during the second half of the year after ramping up production of its major clients’ communication products,” Lu said.

“We expect the company’s operating profit would also improve from the low base in the second quarter on higher capacity utilization,” he said.

Pegatron also produces PlayStation game consoles for Sony Corp and makes Surface-series computers for Microsoft Corp.

Pegatron on Aug. 9 said its notebook shipments would rise 15 to 20 percent sequentially this quarter, while desktop computer and motherboard shipments would fall about 10 to 20 percent on a quarterly basis.

Its third-quarter revenue is expected to increase 30.16 percent on a quarterly basis, after declining 3.43 percent in the second quarter, Jih Sun’s note said.

Gross margin could reach 3.67 this quarter from 3.23 percent last quarter and operating margin was expected to increase from 0.6 percent to 1.65 percent, the note said.

Pegatron’s net profit is forecast to grow to NT$4.51 billion (US$146.62 million) this quarter from NT$2.93 billion last quarter, with earnings per share widening to NT$1.73 from NT$1.12, Jih Sun projected.

The company has increased inventories markedly in recent months to cope with the arrival of peak-season demand and believes it is better prepared to deal with component shortage problems than it was last year, Lu said.

Pegatron shares last week advanced 7.19 percent in Taipei trading to close on Friday at NT$65.6, outperforming the TAIEX, which rose 0.19 percent from the previous week.