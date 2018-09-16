Agencies

AGGREGATORS

Qutoutiao surges on IPO

Qutoutiao Inc (趣頭條), a Chinese news and video aggregation app backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), more than doubled in its US trading debut after pricing its shares below range in a downsized initial public offering (IPO). Qutoutiao closed up 128 percent at US$15.97 after almost tripling earlier on Friday, giving it the biggest first-day increase of a significant US-listed IPO this year. About 17 million shares changed hands on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Shanghai-based company sold 12 million American depositary shares for US$7 apiece to raise US$84 million.

RUSSIA

Interest rates hiked

The central bank has hiked its key interest rate for the first time in nearly four years, moving to shore up the ruble amid increasing risks of US sanctions. It raised the rate to 7.5 percent from 7.25 percent on Friday, saying the move was necessary to contain inflation risks stemming from a weak ruble.

UNITED STATES

Yellen offers plan

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said that the central bank should consider deliberately courting an economic boom to make up for a bust by promising to keep interest rates “lower-for-longer” after they are cut to zero. In a presentation on Friday at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Yellen said such an approach would commit the Federal Open Market Committee to compensate for its inability to reduce rates below zero by holding them at lower levels longer than would be otherwise justified after the economy recovers. “This strategy enables the Fed to provide substantial additional accommodation during zero lower bound episodes,” she said. It “promises, in effect, to allow the economy to boom” once the recession ends.

TURKEY

Erdogan criticizes bank

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reproached the central bank for raising interest rates, saying the nation would “see the results” of the bank’s independence. The bank on Thursday raised its key rate from 17.75 percent to 24 percent to stem a currency crisis. The move suggests it is re-asserting its independence. Addressing his ruling party’s officials on Friday, Erdogan said: “Here you go, have your independence. We will see the results of the independence.”