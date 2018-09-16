The biohacker who ran tests on himself turns to DIY mutant frogs

By Kristen Brown / Bloomberg

Josiah Zayner cursed under his breath as blood pooled under the thin skin of his subject’s leg. He checked for vital signs: no breathing.

“I think I might have got the vein on that one accidentally,” he said.

Zayner, who had just administered an experimental injection, has a doctorate in biochemistry and biophysics from the University of Chicago, but to his patient such credentials were meaningless.

The leg in question belonged to a Hyla cinerea, a small green tree frog not more than two inches long. The idea was to inject a genetic cocktail to make the frog’s muscles grow larger.

A few hours later, the frog was back to its usually hoppy self, but it was touch-and-go for a while.

A year earlier, that gushing blood could have been Zayner’s own. He has garnered attention and headlines for administering experiments in a kind of performance-art-meets-biohacking theatric for a live audience and those watching on YouTube.

He once invited a reporter to witness a self-administered fecal implant to treat an irritable stomach; the procedure entailed swallowing a pill filled with a friend’s poop.

He attempted to genetically modify his skin cells to turn a patch a darker color. As he did to the frog, he has also injected himself with a DNA mix in a bid to bulk up his muscles. Should one feel inspired to recreate some of Zayner’s antics at home, he will sell you the tools to do so on his company Web site, The Odin.

Is this Silicon Valley’s answer to vaudeville? Or is Zayner at the forefront of a movement in which biotech is trickling down to garage entrepreneurs, in the same way that democratized computer and coding technology let curious tinkerers build Silicon Valley?

For now, Zayner has turned his attention to critters, after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on the sale of gene-therapy products for DIY human use.

For US$499, anyone can order a kit containing six frogs, cages, food and all the materials necessary to replicate Zayner’s frog muscle therapy at home.

Zayner believes the experiment is legal: The US Animal Welfare Act exempts “cold-blooded” animals, including frogs, which the FDA regards as a “minor” species anyway.

Maybe not minor enough, though, after their DNA has been altered.

“The FDA does not regulate the kits you mention. However, the agency does regulate animals that contain intentionally altered genomic DNA,” an FDA spokesperson said.

The kits are the fruit of six months of experiments at Zayner’s West Oakland, California, laboratory, which houses dozens upon dozens of tree frogs — Zayner is not sure exactly how many.

The lab is a sophisticated, albeit less-than-sterile, space with an office fridge stocked with Red Bull and coconut water. His three full-time employees tap away on laptops filling orders, answering customer inquiries and helping design instruction materials. A big-screen TV livestreams a computer game competition. His younger brother lives upstairs.

Despite his body piercings and disdain for the slow pace of institutional science, Zayner has garnered a surprising amount of respect from the establishment. He is regularly asked to speak at conferences.

Last year, the famous Harvard University geneticist George Church signed on as an adviser to Zayner’s company. Church believes DIY bio is part of a long evolution of human activity that has culminated with rapid advancements in scientific fields such as genetics.