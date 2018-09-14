Apple unveils iPhone XS, health features for watch

AFP, CUPERTINO, California

Apple Inc on Wednesday unveiled three new iPhones in a bid to bolster its spot in the premium smartphone market, along with an upgraded smartwatch that takes electrocardiograms and detects falls.

The California tech giant said it would begin selling its 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max later this month, keeping the starting price of its top-end model at US$999, but increasing the entry price for the version with the larger screen.

Apple also announced a new iPhone XR starting at US$749, available next month, with a 6.1-inch display to broaden its pool of buyers.

The phones are updates to last year’s iPhone X (“10”), which marks the 10th anniversary of the smartphone — stretching the screen while keeping the overall handset size at or near that of previous models.

The new iPhones have more powerful processors and cameras and a dual-SIM card feature for top-of-the-line devices. Home buttons were replaced with screen swipes, taps and facial recognition capabilities.

“We are going to take iPhone X to the next level,” Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook said.

While the iPhone has made Apple the world’s most valuable company, worth more than US$1 trillion, it has slipped to third place among smartphone makers, with China-based Huawei Technologies Co (華為) second behind Samsung Electronics Co.

Apple said the XS models would be sold from Friday next week and the XR from Oct. 26.

Apple also introduced a fourth generation of the Apple Watch with a series of features designed to improve its performance as a medical and health device.

The watch, sold in the US from US$399, is to be available in stores from Friday next week.