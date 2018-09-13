AUO launches ERP solution service for elderly healthcare

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

LCD panelmaker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday launched healthcare enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to collect real-time health data and provide remote surveillance for healthcare institutions’ and hospitals’ elderly patients, part of the company’s efforts to enter the healthcare industry as Taiwan’s population ages.

AUO launched the services in collaboration with Suang-Lien Elderly Center in New Taipei City’s Sanzhi District (三芝). The services and solutions are delivered via AUO’s subsidiary, AUO Care (友達康頤), which was created 18 months ago.

“This is the first time AUO has teamed up with Suang-Lien Elderly Center, an organization that is not in the technology sector,” AUO chairman and CEO Paul Peng (彭雙浪) said.

“Through the collaboration, we aim to cater to the growing demand for long-term healthcare services [for elderly people] in Taiwan,” he added.

“We have found that [healthcare demand] is growing as the demographic trends toward an older population,” he added.

The number of elderly people in the nation is to increase to 3.43 million this year, which would constitute 14.5 percent of the population, indicating that Taiwan is becoming an aging society, AUO Care said.

AUO Care has completed three ERP projects and has landed another three to four new projects, the company said, adding that it is also approaching Chinese institutes with its ERP systems.

However, AUO Care would not contribute significant revenue any time soon, Peng said.

The firm’s ERP system helps integrate data across multiple business functions, streamline information across departments and automate tasks over the Internet.

The ERP system is to help build an extensive database to manage exercise, diet and sleep for the elderly and other hospital patients, AUO Care said.

The system could also help build electric barriers using advanced ultra-wideband technology to position patients so they cannot fall out of their beds or encounter other kinds of accidents, the company said.