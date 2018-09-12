StarLux says operations center to create 60,000 jobs

Staff writer, with CNA

StarLux Airlines (星宇航空), which was established in May, on Monday began construction of its flight operations center in Taoyuan, vowing to create 60,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

StarLux chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) said the new facility, which is close to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, would accommodate the 8,000 staff he plans to recruit in the coming decade.

Overall, StarLux is to create a total of 60,000 job opportunities in related industries in the region during the period, Chang said.

The complex, covering 7,722m2, is expected to be completed by July 2020, by which time all frontline operation personnel — including pilots, flight attendants, ground staff and technicians — are to be based there, Chang said.

The airline also plans to use the center to monitor its flights around the clock and introduce training facilities, such as flight simulators, he said.

StarLux, which is headquartered in Taipei and has a staff of 150, would be able to train about 2,500 professionals in the aviation sector each year, he added.

The company is seeking to differentiate itself from its competitors by targeting high-end travelers by introducing more modern services and reacting more flexibly to passengers’ needs, Chang said.

The carrier is to initially operate 10 Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft on lease, with the first to be delivered in October next year.

StarLux is to first fly from Taoyuan to Southeast and Northeast Asian destinations, the carrier said, and its fleet is to include up to 24 aircraft by the end of 2024, serving more than 20 destinations in Asia and North America.

Chang was chairman of EVA Air (長榮航空) from 2013 to 2016, when he was ousted in a battle over control of the company following the death of his father, Evergreen Group (長榮集團) founder Chang Jung-fa (張榮發).