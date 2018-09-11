Amkor opens fourth plant at Hsinchu Science Park

Staff writer, with CNA

US-based Amkor Technology Inc, the world’s second-largest chip packaging and testing service provider, yesterday inaugurated its fourth plant in Taiwan, saying that it would continue to invest in the nation.

The new plant, in the Taoyuan-Lungtan section of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is to develop advanced IC packaging and testing technology, such as wafer-level packaging and turnkey solutions for pump probe self-focusing technology, which is expected to improve Taiwan’s competitive edge in the IC industry.

Amkor has invested NT$2.3 billion (US$74.6 million) in the new plant, Amkor Technology Taiwan Ltd (艾克爾國際科技) said.

The new plant is expected to meet rising demand from 5G, the Internet of Things and self-driving technology developers, the park administration said.

The new plant would boost Amkor Taiwan’s sales by 10 percent, president Mike Ma (馬光華) said, adding that it would employ 1,000 engineers and technicians.

Amkor Taiwan employs about 4,000 people, the company said.

The US company’s four plants in Taiwan made up about 15 percent of its sales worldwide.

Amkor trails only ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投資控股) in the global IC packaging and testing market.

The new plant is Amkor’s 22nd IC packaging and testing base worldwide, Amkor Taiwan said.