New housing projects nationwide might exceed NT$300bn in fall sales season

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

New housing projects nationwide might exceed NT$300 billion (US$9.7 billion) in the autumn sales season as developers seek to cash in on rezoning plans and improved infrastructure, 591.com housing platform said yesterday.

The figure would represent a 40 percent increase from the same period last year, the online platform said, adding that the season starts late this month and runs through next month.

Apart from Tainan, all major cities would see volume growth, in line with developers’ recovering confidence, it said.

New Taipei City has so far this year seen the fastest advance, with new housing projects approaching NT$90 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier, the platform said.

Developers plan to launch NT$30 billion worth of new housing projects in rezoned areas in the city’s Banciao (板橋) and Sindian (新店) districts, it said, adding that new housing projects reached NT$7.5 billion in Yonghe District (永和).

New housing projects soared about 30 percent to NT$30 billion in Taipei with the addition of a residential complex in Daan District (大安) and another near MRT Daqiaotou Station, it said.

Taozhu Garden (陶朱隱園), the most expensive apartment complex in the nation, might join the market later this year, as BES Engineering Corp (中華工程) has nearly completed the building in the city’s prime Xinyi District (信義), the platform said.

Hsinchu also reported a 30 percent pickup in presale projects, which totaled more than NT$10 billion in Jhubei City (竹北) alone and another NT$2 billion worth of projects near the Hsinchu High-Speed Railway Station, it said.

Presale housing projects amounted to more than NT$50 billion in Taichung, as major developers sought to capitalize on the launch of the mass rapid transit system in the city by the end of this year, 591.com said.

Farglory Land Development Co (遠雄建設) and Highwealth Construction Corp (興富發) are planning to unveil new residential complexes in popular districts in the city, it said.

Developers plan to unveil NT$50 billion of presale projects in Kaohsiung, up 30 percent from a year earlier, it said, adding that large apartments would be the mainstream products.

King’s Town Construction Co (京城建設), the largest land developer in southern Taiwan, is to launch two projects in the city, the platform said.

New entrant CPDC Co (中欣開發), a subsidiary of China Steel Corp (中鋼), plans to launch 388 apartment units that might generate NT$6.5 billion in sales, it said.

Tainan bucked the trend as presale projects declined 50 percent, as last month’s flooding caused some developers to put off launch dates, the platform said.