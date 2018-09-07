Industrial computer maker opens Moscow subsidiary

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Advantech Co (研華), the world’s biggest industrial computer manufacturer, yesterday said it has set up a subsidiary in Moscow to tap into the strong growth potential of the Russian market, its latest step in its global expansion plans.

According to a blueprint the company drafted last year, it aims to build a worldwide direct sales network to drive growth as the manufacturing industry enters the so-called “industrial 4.0” era, making it crucial to provide tailor-made services solutions along with its own-brand hardware.

The company earlier this year set up a new branch office in Vietnam, following the establishment of branch offices in Brazil and Spain last year. It plans to continue expanding to India by the end of this year.

“Advantech’s subsidiary in Moscow aims to improve local services for Russian customers and partners, and to cultivate the local market,” Vincent Chang (張敏忠), general manager of the Russian subsidiary, said in a statement.

The Moscow office is to target local clients in the smart manufacturing, energy-saving, intelligent transportation, intelligent logistics and intelligent retail sectors, Advantech said.

The establishment of the Moscow office is only the first step, Chang said.

Advantech plans to establish Russian logistics, training and customer service centers to enhance the efficiency of services, he said.

The company expects a threefold expansion of staff at its Russia operations within three years, he added.

Russia has contributed a minimal portion to the company’s revenue.

In the first half of this year, Advantech’s Russian operations made US$6.9 million in revenue, down 31 percent year-on-year, compared with the firm’s overall revenue of US$809 million during the same period, company data showed.

However, Advantech is confident about its Russian expansion, saying that the Moscow office is expected to provide faster and more comprehensive support to clients and partners.