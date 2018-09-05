Leofoo to prioritize staff morale after Westin closure

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Hotel and theme park operator Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is giving top priority to maintaining employee morale while seeking to boost sales ahead of the year-end closure of its premier property, the Westin Taipei (台北威斯汀六福皇宮), group officials said yesterday.

“We are trying our best to retain all our employees or relocate them to affiliated facilities,” Leofoo communications director Anne Wang (王淺秋) told a media briefing.

The group also operates the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡), the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧), the Leofoo Resort (六福莊), the Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities.

TO-DO LIST

Newly installed Leofoo chairwoman Lulu Chuang (莊豐如) last week said that maintaining the morale of the company’s personnel sits at the top of her to-do list.

The Westin Taipei’s closure would affect Leofoo’s revenue in the short term, but might allow it to restructure its finances and become more cost-effective from next year, Chuang said.

Employees who do not wish to stay would not have difficulty finding new positions, as new hotels are scheduled to open in Taipei and other parts of Taiwan, Wang said, adding that some workers had already moved on.

The five-star facility would offer discounts to shore up its occupancy rate, as well as its food and beverage sales, Wang said.

DISCOUNTS

Guests who stay at the Westin Taipei from now to Nov. 30 are to receive one free night and enjoy a 25 percent discount at all dining facilities, Wang said.

The campaign might push up the occupancy rate by 400 rooms, she added.

The group expects a 10 percent increase in mooncake sales this year, compared with NT$10 million (US$325,034) last year, Wang said.

Food and beverage sales have been the group’s strength, Wang said, adding that it had no intention of giving that up.

Before the closure, the group would relocate its central kitchen from the Westin Taipei to the Marriott Taipei in the city’s Nangang District (南港), she said.