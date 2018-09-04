Nanya reports revenue growth, record in sight

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported that monthly revenue increased last month, boosting the chances it would break its revenue record for the current quarter.

Revenue crept up 0.87 percent to NT$8.23 billion (US$268 million) last month, compared with NT$8.16 billion in July.

On an annual basis, revenue increased 89.17 percent from NT$4.35 billion in August last year, Nanya Technology said in a statement.

Its average selling price was flat last month from July, while shipments rose slightly from a month earlier, Nanya Technology said.

The New Taiwan dollar’s depreciation also helped boost last month’s revenue, the company said.

In July, Nanya Technology said that there was a chance the company would see revenue set an all-time high this quarter, as its average selling price was not expected to change much, while shipments were expected to increase about 5 percent quarter-on-quarter with the company migrating to 20-nanometer technology.

DRAM demand was healthy in the second half of the year, buoyed by flagship mobile phone models featuring artificial intelligence and facial recognition features, data centers seeking additional storage, as well as increased sales of 4K television sets, the chipmaker told reporters in July.

In the first eight months of the year, Nanya Technology saw revenue increase 78.43 percent to NT$59.78 billion from NT$33.51 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Separately, Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (中華精測), the nation’s largest provider of probe card testing services, yesterday posted a 6.76 percent decline in revenue from NT$340 million in July to NT$317 million last month.

On an annual basis, revenue rose 1.48 percent from NT$312 million, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The company has projected unspecified annual growth for this quarter, after reporting revenue of NT$936 million in the third quarter of last year.