Cosmos to part with ICASA outlet

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) yesterday said that it is to part with ICASA hotel by Cosmos Creation (回行旅) in Taichung, as the landlord has sold the property and terminated the lease contract.

From tomorrow, the Taipei-based hotel operator would not have anything to do with ICASA, the second property under the group’s Cosmos Creation (天成文旅) brand after the Sun Dialogue Hotel (繪日之丘) in Chiayi.

“We remain interested in Taichung and are in talks to open a new boutique hotel in 2022,” Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group said in a statement.

The statement came amid market speculation that Cosmos plans to exit Taichung because of disappointing operations.

The reports are inaccurate, as ICASA improved in terms of revenue over the past one-and-a-half years, despite sharp competition in central Taiwan, the group said.

The local hotelier market last month saw the entry of The Place Taichung (台中大毅老爺行旅), and more facilities are in the pipeline to take advantage of tourism demand and enhancements to infrastructure.

Situated near Fengchia Night Market (逢甲夜市), ICASA offers 100 rooms targeting family and independent tourists with middle-level travel budgets.

The property owner is to keep the ICASA trademark.

Despite the loss of the contract, Cosmos is to go ahead with plans to open a resort in Hualien County’s Ruisuei Township (瑞穗) next quarter.

Last month, it launched Hua Shan Din (華山町) in downtown Taipei, also under the Cosmos Creation brand.

The series emphasizes local culture and customized designs to differentiate its properties from urban affiliates like Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店) and the Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店), in line with the group’s multi-brand marketing strategy.