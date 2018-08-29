Agencies

BANKING

Google partners in India

Alphabet Inc’s Google is partnering with four Indian banks to grant consumer loans online, as the fight for a US$1 trillion digital finance market intensifies. It is teaming with HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Federal Bank Ltd to offer instant, pre-approved loans to customers “right within Google Pay in a matter of seconds,” it said in a statement. Google re-branded its made-in-India Tez app, launched in September last year, as Google Pay — the catch-all label for its payments services. The app’s users can take out a customized loan and get the money deposited directly into their bank account. It now intends to take its innovations and features to other markets.

ENERGY

Aramco given 40-year deal

Saudi Arabia has granted its state-owned oil company Aramco a 40-year concession to exploit the kingdom’s hydrocarbon reserves as part of the firm’s preparation for a potential initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said. The pact replaces norms dating in some cases from 1933, when the kingdom first agreed to let companies drill for oil, the person said, asking not to be named discussing internal matters. Saudi Aramco declined to comment. The legal change might mean little initially since the IPO has been put on hold while the company closes a deal to buy a majority stake in a local petrochemical firm worth as much as US$70 billion.

LABOR

Disney deal details released

The proposed contract Walt Disney World’s unionized workers are scheduled to vote on next week would increase the starting minimum wage by at least 46 percent over three years to US$15 an hour, while enabling Disney to use more part-time workers and require new workers to stay in their positions longer before transferring, according to new details released on Monday. The proposed four-year contract would raise wages for existing workers by at least US$4.75 an hour by October 2021. A coalition of six US unions representing Disney World workers is recommending that its members approve the deal, which was reached late last week after about a year of negotiations. The deal covers more than half of the 70,000 workers at Walt Disney World.

VENEZUELA

Banks told to use petros

President Nicolas Maduro on Monday ordered banks to adopt the petro cryptocurrency as a unit of account. Public and private banks must now reflect all financial information in bolivars and petros, according to a resolution of the Sudeban banking regulator. The move is part of Maduro’s desperate attempts to steer out of five years of recession and inflation the IMF predicts will reach 1 million percent this year. The government has already drastically devalued the bolivar currency by issuing banknotes stripped of five zeroes in new “sovereign bolivars.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Carney rumor rejected

The Treasury yesterday denied a newspaper report that the government had asked Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to stay on for an extra year beyond his scheduled departure in June next year. “We don’t recognize their reporting at all,” a Treasury spokeswoman said when asked about a report in the Evening Standard. A diary item in the paper said Carney had been “quietly approached” about staying another year to provide continuity as the nation leaves the EU.