Xiaomi launches new phones, wearables in Taiwan

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi Corp (小米) and its fitness-focused wearables maker Huami Corp (華米) yesterday unveiled a range of new products for the Taiwan market.

The offerings include Xiaomi’s NT$865 fitness tracker Mi Band 3, the NT$7,999 midrange Android smartphone Mi Max 3, as well as Huami’s NT$1,999 Amazefit Bip and the advanced NT$4,995 Amazefit Smartwatch 2.

“We aim to establish a strong presence at all price points and cater to the needs of all consumers, ranging from those who are new to wearables to athletes seeking performance gains by analyzing and tracking their cardiorespiratory fitness via VO2 max readings,” Huami chairman and chief executive officer Wang Huang (黃汪) told a news conference.

Following the launch of the first Mi Band, the fitness tracker has become a bigger part of users’ everyday lives, with the device helping consumers make mobile payments and unlock doors in China, Huang said.

However, the company is still working with local partners to enable near-field communication (NFC) applications for the Taiwanese market, such as paying MRT fares, he said.

Another major leap for wearables is expected in the next three years as the company continues to develop medical-grade applications, including tracking blood pressure, blood sugar and blood oxygen levels, Huang said, adding that a pilot program between Huami, health technology developer Pai Health and insurance companies has yielded promising results.

The escalating US-China trade war would not affect Huami’s business, Huang said, adding: “Our cost control capability is unrivaled.”

Since the launch of the first generation Mi Band in Taiwan three years and seven months ago, more than 1.66 million units have been sold in Taiwan, Xiaomi Taiwan general manager Henman Lee (李佳峰) said.

Considering the popularity of the wearable, the company has stocked about 100,000 units, Lee said.

The Taiwanese fitness tracker market is estimated at about 30,000 units a month, he said.