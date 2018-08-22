Agencies

ENERGY

US agency selling crude oil

The US Department of Energy is offering 11 million barrels of crude for sale from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve ahead of sanctions on Iran that are expected to reduce global supplies of crude. The delivery period for the proposed sale of sour crudes is to be from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, according to a notice on Monday. The sale appears to be designed to show the administration of US President Donald Trump is taking measures to restrain energy price increases ahead of the sanctions, one crude trader told reporters. As a shale boom helped US oil production hit an all-time record this year, US lawmakers increasingly have viewed oil-reserve sales as a way to reduce deficits and fund government operations.

TELECOMS

Singtel eyeing Amaysim

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), Southeast Asia’s largest telecom, is moving ahead with examining a possible bid for wireless operator Amaysim Australia Ltd, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company is working with Bank of America Corp to assess options for investing in Sydney-based Amaysim, the people said, asking not to be identified because the process is private. The appointment was made in the past two weeks, one of the people said. A deal for Amaysim, which leases the wireless network owned by the Singapore carrier’s local subsidiary, would give Singtel access to the operator’s more than 1.1 million mobile subscribers. Shares of Amaysim have slumped about 54 percent this year, giving the company a market value of A$193 million (US$142 million).

INTERNET

Microsoft thwarts attack

Hackers linked to the Russian government tried to target the Web sites of two conservative US think tanks, suggesting they were broadening their attacks in the build-up to November elections, Microsoft Corp said. The software giant said it had thwarted the attempts last week by taking control of sites that hackers had designed to mimic the pages of the International Republican Institute and the Hudson Institute. Users were redirected to fake pages, where they were asked to enter usernames and passwords. The International Republican Institute has a roster of high-profile Republican board members, including US Senator John McCain, who has criticized US President Donald Trump’s interactions with Russia and Moscow’s rights record.

MALAYSIA

Projects to be canceled

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed during a visit to Beijing yesterday that three China-backed projects totaling US$22 billion will be canceled until his country can find a way to pay its debts. The projects include a railway connecting Malaysia’s east coast to southern Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, and two gas pipelines. Mahathir is trying to reduce the country’s national debt, which has ballooned to about US$250 billion. After meeting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) on Monday, Mahathir said he believed China would help Malaysia resolve its fiscal problems. The leader also warned against “a new version of colonialism happening because poor countries are unable to compete with rich countries just in terms of open free trade.” The US$20 billion rail project was contracted with China’s largest engineering firm, China Communications Construction Co (中國交通建設公司), and mostly financed by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China (中國進出口銀行).