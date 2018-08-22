Automakers oppose NAFTA plan

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Foreign-brand automakers with US plants do not support the US President Donald Trump administration’s rules to raise the amount of local content in North American-made vehicles, a group representing companies, including Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG and Hyundai Motor Co has, told key US lawmakers.

Talks between Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were due to resume yesterday in Washington to try to resolve remaining bilateral issues so that Canada, which has been sidelined for weeks from the negotiations, can return to the bargaining table.

The automakers’ position was stated in a previously unreported letter on Thursday last week from their “Here for America” group to top trade-focused members of the US Congress.

The letter could raise resistance to a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) from US lawmakers in southern states, where foreign manufacturers have built vehicle plants.

“We remain concerned that, without further clarifications, assurances and modifications, many of those companies producing vehicles in multiple states will not be in a position to support legislation implementing a NAFTA 2.0,” the group said in the letter, signed by Association of Global Automakers president John Bozzella.

Automotive experts have said that some foreign-brand automakers with smaller North American manufacturing footprints, and fewer US research and development staff might have difficulty meeting the more stringent content requirements for years.

The group said that its members, which also include Honda Motor Co, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co, Kia Motors Corp, Subaru Corp and Volvo Cars Corp, a unit of China’s Geely Automobile Holdings (吉利汽車), account for nearly half of US vehicle production.

At the same time, the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents Detroit’s Big Three automakers is “encouraged by the direction of the discussions,” said Matt Blunt, who heads the trade group.

“We share the administration’s overall goals of strengthening US auto manufacturing and creating jobs, and given the importance of NAFTA to US industry we urge the negotiators to quickly complete the negotiations,” added Blunt, whose group represents General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA).

The US and Mexico are closing in on a bilateral deal on cars that would raise the requirement for North American content in regionally made vehicles to at least 70 percent from 62.5 percent.

The deal is expected to require that about 40 percent of the value come from high-wage locations paying at least US$16 an hour, meaning the US and Canada, a Mexican source close to the talks told reporters.

US Trade Representative officials have been meeting with individual automakers to secure support for potential changes, according to auto industry sources.

Trump, who launched the renegotiation of the 1994 pact a year ago, has said he wants the reworked deal to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, particularly in autos and auto parts.

Other key unresolved issues include the phase-in time for the new automotive rules to take effect and whether the US demand for a “sunset” clause that forces a renegotiation every five years is adopted, making long-term investment decisions more difficult.