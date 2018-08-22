Asustek denies report that it is to exit smartphones

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday said it aims to turn around its smartphone business next quarter, dismissing a media report that it would exit the market due to fierce competition.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday reported that company vice chairman and chief strategy officer Ted Hsu (徐世昌) said that the company would no longer sustain its listless smartphone business and that the unit could be dissolved as part of an organizational restructuring.

The newspaper did not cite a source for the report.

The report is untrue, Asustek spokesperson Nick Wu (吳長榮) said, adding that the company stands by its goal of seeing its smartphone business end the year in the black.

The newspaper said that the decision was motivated mainly by a lack of returns from the company’s smartphone business, which takes up about 30 percent of resources, but only contributes about 15 percent of annual sales.

In contrast, motherboards also make up 15 percent of the company’s annual sales, but with much better profitability, it said.

The company would continue adjusting its smartphone business, Wu said.

Changes include a simplified range of smartphones catering to the gaming and premium segments, he said, referring to the goals outlined at an investors’ conference earlier this month.

Asustek chief executive officer Jerry Shen (沈振來) told investors that the company’s latest Zenfone models have garnered positive reviews, but added that production bottlenecks stemming from a persistent shortage of key components have hampered sales growth.

Shen has said that the company needs to ship at least 4 million to 5 million smartphones each quarter to break even, adding that it expects that the coming holiday season would help lift sales by at least 50 percent quarterly.

However, analysts from foreign brokerages expect Asustek’s smartphone shipments to reach about 8.8 million this year and 10.2 million next year, falling short of the company’s minimum yearly target of 12 million units, the United Daily News reported last week.

Acquisitions would be an ideal way for Asustek to quickly reach its smartphone shipment goals, the analysts said.