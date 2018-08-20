Staff writer

MULTILEVEL MARKETING

FTC releases survey

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday released the results of an annual survey of multilevel marketing enterprises, which showed that total sales by the 339 enterprises increased 0.57 percent to NT$88.619 billion (US$2.88 billion) last year from NT$88.121 billion in 2016. Nutrition supplements remained the mainstay of the products last year, with sales of NT$53.441 billion, or 60.3 percent of overall sales, followed by cosmetic and personal care products, with sales of NT$16.112 billion, or 18.18 percent of the total.

MANUFACTURING

SSFC net profit jumps 243%

Polyester fiber and plastics maker Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp (SSFC, 新光合成纖維) on Wednesday said it is optimistic about revenue and earnings for this year, citing its involvement in high-value products such as 3D printing materials and automotive engineering plastics, and a stable price outlook for polyester fiber products. It posted net profit of NT$1.11 billion in the first half of the year, up 243 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share rising from NT$0.2 to NT$0.69. First-half sales increased 17.8 percent to NT$20.52 million.

IT SERVICES

WITSC net profit rises

Wistron Information Technology & Services Corp (WITSC, 緯創軟體) reported net profit of NT$114.01 million in the first half of this year, up 191.73 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$2.39. Sales in the second half are expected be higher than NT$1.77 billion in the first half, an annual increase of 34 percent, chief executive officer Ching Hsiao (蕭清志) said. The company, which provides consulting and information technology outsourcing services, plans to issue 12 million new shares to raise up to NT$700 million for future expansion needs.