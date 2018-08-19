Agencies

UNITED STATES

Tariff hearing length doubled

The US Trade Representative’s office on Friday said it doubled the length of tariff hearings on the next US$200 billion of Chinese goods to six days — from tomorrow to Friday — from the previously planned three due to overwhelming demand from companies to testify. The agency released a list of 359 people who would present testimony, representing a wide swath of US companies producing goods ranging from home building supplies to technology products, bicycles and apparel. Most have registered complaints about the higher costs they say that they would face due to the tariffs.

INTERNET

Qutoutiao files for US IPO

Qutoutiao Inc (趣頭條), a Chinese news and video aggregation app backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), filed for a US initial public offering (IPO), saying it had an almost sevenfold increase in revenue for the first half of the year, as losses also grew. The Shanghai-based company on Friday listed its offering size as US$300 million in its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The amount might be a placeholder and could change. Qutoutiao, whose name means “fun headlines,” has about 17.1 million daily active users who spend about 56 minutes on the app daily, the filing said. Monthly active users total about 48.8 million.

STEEL

Firm aims for US$100m IPO

Steel pipe and tube manufacturing giant Zekelman Industries Inc filed for an initial public offering in what could be one of the highest-profile industrial listings in the US this year. The company on Friday listed an offering size of US$100 million in its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The initial number is typically a placeholder amount that later changes. Including debt, Chicago-based Zekelman is aiming for a valuation of about US$5 billion, people familiar with the matter said last month. The company is aiming to list as soon as this year, the people said.

INTERNET

Hooker-ad agent pleads

The sales and marketing director of Backpage.com on Friday pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution, acknowledging that he participated in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes in a bid to draw them away from competitors and win over their future business. Dan Hyer is the second Backpage.com employee to plead guilty in cases in Arizona in which the site has been accused of ignoring warnings to stop running prostitution ads, some of which involved children. The site has brought in US$500 million in prostitution-related revenue since its inception in 2004, authorities said.

UNITED STATES

Six-month reports mulled

US President Donald Trump is calling on federal regulators to consider scrapping the requirement for public companies to report quarterly results, after business executives told him that twice-yearly reports would make better economic sense. In a tweet early on Friday, Trump said that after speaking with several top business leaders, he is asking the US Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether shifting to a six-month reporting requirement would help companies grow faster and create more jobs. “That would allow greater flexibility & save money” for companies, he tweeted.