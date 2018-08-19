TAIEX ends flat following early gains

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday closed little changed after rising earlier in the session, with the market unable to remain above 10,700 points at the end of the session, dealers said.

The profit-taking that appeared late in the session reflected caution among investors due to lingering concerns over trade tensions between the US and China, even if the two sides are to hold talks later this month to resolve the dispute, which has seen both sides impose reciprocal tariffs on US$34 billion of goods, they said.

The TAIEX on Friday closed up 7.06 points, or 0.07 percent, at 10,690.96, after moving between 10,688.55 and 10,757.01, on turnover of NT$126.64 billion (US$4.11 billion). That was a drop of 2.7 percent from a close of 10,983.68 on Aug. 10.

The market opened up 0.18 percent and soon moved to the day’s high on the back of a higher Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up almost 400 points higher overnight in the wake of the negotiations planned by Washington and China, dealers said.

However, with the weighted index moving closer to the nearest technical resistance at the 240-day moving average of 10,779 points, investors started to move to the sell side to pocket their earlier gains, in particular in the bellwether electronics sector, they said.

US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on Thursday said in an interview that US and Chinese officials would meet later this month to try to narrow their differences on trade issues.

“However, many investors in the region still have doubts about whether the two sides will get things settled anytime soon, so the initial upturn was eroded not only in Taipei, but also in other regional markets,” KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) analyst Phil Chu (朱有志) said, referring to markets such as Hong Kong and Shanghai.

“So even though the TAIEX moved higher in the morning, investors appeared reluctant to chase prices and some even dumped their holdings, with selling escalating in the afternoon session,” Chu said, adding that the thin turnover also demonstrated such caution.

The bellwether electronics sector faced considerable selling later in the session, with the subindex closing down 0.14 percent at 434.14, off an early high of 438.65, Chu said.

In the high-tech sector, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.21 percent to close at NT$239.50 after hitting a high of NT$241, with 18.31 million shares changing hands.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), an assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhone that is second to TSMC in terms of market value, fell 0.12 percent to end at NT$81.10, off a high of NT$82.10, while Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple, shed 1.99 percent to NT$4,430 after hitting NT$4,650.

“Passive component stocks also faced headwinds to further cap the gains on the broader market as investors took profits in the afternoon,” Chu said.

Companies that produce passive components, such as chip resistors and multilayer ceramic capacitors, have been perceived as the favorites of local investors.

Among them, Yageo Corp (國巨) lost 4.98 percent to close at NT$630, off a high of NT$689, and rival Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) also fell 3.33 percent to end at NT$261 after hitting NT$285.

“The silver lining was that old economy and financial stocks appeared resilient to lend some support to the broader market, or the TAIEX could have ended in negative territory,” Chu said.