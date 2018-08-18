Wistron focuses on diversification with biotech units

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Wistron Corp’s (緯創) board of directors has approved plans for its biotechnology units that are in line with the company’s business diversification efforts.

Wistron is to raise the capitalization of Wistron Medical Tech Holding Co (緯創生技投資控股) to NT$2 billion from NT$1.2 billion, (US$64.93 million from US$38.96 million) in anticipation of rising demand for health services as the global population ages, it said in a regulatory filing yesterday.

Meanwhile, Wistron Medical Technology Corp (緯創醫學科技), which is owned by the holding company, is slated to demonstrate a 6.8kg exoskeleton device to help people regain mobility, as well as a smart hemodialysis system that tracks and analyzes blood test data to prevent complications, at the Taiwan HealthCare+ Expo.

The expo is to run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 and Hall 2.

Wistron Medical Tech Holding posted net income of NT$14.57 million last quarter, earnings results from its parent company showed.

Wistron, an assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, also manufactures tablets, notebooks, PCs, servers and LCD TVs on a contract basis.

The company’s latest diversification efforts include Wistron Digital Technology Holding Co (緯創數技), which focuses on big data analytics.

During the April-to-June quarter, Wistron reported net income dipped 21.78 percent annually to NT$641 million, despite NT$457 million in non-operating and foreign-exchange hedging gains, with earnings per share of NT$0.23, the lowest in the past five quarters, Wistron said.

Consolidated sales dropped 2.32 percent annually to NT$189.35 billion and gross margin rose 0.78 percentage points to 4.69 percent, while operating margin rose 0.38 percentage points annually to 1.12 percent.

In the first half of the year, net income rose 13.89 percent annually to NT$1.55 billion, with sales rising 12.19 percent to NT$406.4 billion. Earnings per share were NT$0.56.