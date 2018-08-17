Allianz sales of investment-linked policies up 44.8%

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

First-year premiums of unit-linked insurance policies, which combine an insurance policy and an investment product, grew 44.8 percent to NT$272.29 billion (US$8.83 billion) in the first half of the year and the products might remain popular, despite growing uncertainty over global trade disputes, Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Co (安聯人壽) said yesterday.

The rapid increase dwarfed 4.2 percent growth in gross premiums that amounted to NT$1.75 trillion over the same period last year, Allianz Taiwan said, citing Life Insurance Association of the ROC (壽險公會) statistics.

“US President Donald Trump appears serious about evening trade terms with major trading partners, but the move has not dampened wealth management needs, especially for long-term investments,” Allianz Taiwan CEO Danny Lam (林順才) said.

The insurer sold NT$45.4 billion of unit-linked policies in the first six months, giving it a 14.8 percent market share in Taiwan, second only to Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), with 34.9 percent, company data showed.

Sales last month were stronger, as the trade disputes favored policies that offer better diversification and management efficiency, Allianz Taiwan senior vice president Tom Yang (楊承清) said.

Bancassurance has regained popularity as a sales channel, accounting for 53.65 percent of investment-linked policy sales at the end of June, and Allianz Taiwan has teamed up with Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) to launch a policy with projected annual yields of 4 to 6 percent, Bank SinoPac wealth management head Derek Hsu (徐德里) said.