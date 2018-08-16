Agencies

CHINA

Challenge filed with WTO

Beijing yesterday says it has filed a challenge to a US tariff hike on solar panels in the WTO, adding to its sprawling trade dispute with US President Donald Trump. The Ministry of Commerce said the 30 percent tariffs announced in January violate WTO rules and improperly help US producers. The Trump administration previously defended the tariffs on solar cells and modules as being in line with WTO rules. It said they were necessary to shield US manufacturers that were hurt by a flood of cheaper imports.

INDIA

Trade deficit dives

The trade deficit last month widened to the most in more than five years, worsening the outlook for the rupee that hit a record low on Tuesday. The gap between exports and imports reached US$18 billion, fanned by a higher oil import bill, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. The trade shortfall puts pressure on the current-account deficit, a key vulnerability for the economy and one of the reasons why the rupee has been among the worst-hit in Asia amid an emerging-market rout this year. The rupee dropped to as low as 70.08 per US dollar on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE

Buyers snap up homes

Private home sales last month soared to the highest in 16 months as buyers rushed to snap up properties hours before curbs aimed at quelling speculation came into effect. Developers sold 1,724 units, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a statement yesterday. That is more than double the 654 units sold in June and the highest since March last year. The total number of unsold units came in at 11,036, versus 11,148 a month earlier, authority data showed.

INDONESIA

Interest rate raised 0.25%

The central bank yesterday raised its benchmark interest rate a fourth time since May, moving swiftly to contain the volatility sweeping across emerging markets and curb a slide in its currency. The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was raised to 5.5 percent from 5.25 percent, as forecast by seven of 28 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rest had predicted no change.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitmain planning HK IPO

Bitmain Technologies Ltd (比特大陸), the world’s biggest producer of cryptocurrency mining chips, is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as US$3 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company, which is backed by Sequoia Capital and IDG Capital, plans to file a listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange as early as next month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla probing privatization

Tesla Inc is forming a special committee to evaluate proposals to take the company private one week after CEO Elon Musk said he was considering it. The committee, made up of three independent directors, on Tuesday said that it has not received any formal proposal from Musk, who on Tuesday last week tweeted that he had “funding secured” to buy Tesla shares at US$420 per share. However, a blog post by Musk on Monday cast doubt on whether the funding has indeed been secured.