Agencies

EQUITIES

BEA, port operator leaving

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index bade farewell to local lender Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA, 東亞銀行) and terminal operator China Merchants Port Holdings Co (招商局控股港口有限公司) in the latest review. The two stocks in the 50-member index are to be replaced by Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd (中國生物製藥), only the second biotech firm to join, and textiles manufacturer Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (申洲國際), the Hang Seng Indexes Co said in an e-mailed release on Friday. The changes are to take effect Sept. 10. There is no change in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index.

TRANSPORTATION

VinFast to supply Siemens

VinFast Trading and Production LLC has signed two contracts with Siemens Vietnam, a unit of Siemens AG, for the supply of technology and components to manufacture electric buses in the Southeast Asian nation. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate, Vingroup JSC, yesterday said the deals would enable it to launch the first electric bus by the end of next year. VinFast will also produce electric motorcycles, electric cars and gasoline cars from its US$1.5 billion factory being built in Haiphong City, it said.

ENERGY

PetroChina to halt US buying

PetroChina Co (中國石油天然氣集團) may temporarily halt purchases of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes through the winter to avoid a potential 25 percent tariffs amid a trade conflict between the US and China, sources with knowledge of the strategy said. PetroChina is to boost buying of spot cargoes from other countries or swap US shipments with other nations in East Asia to avoid paying additional tariffs, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public. PetroChina, a unit of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (中國石油天然氣集團公司), could not immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg. The move comes ahead of the winter heating season when demand and prices typically peak and shows that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) may be willing to suffer some pain to avoid backing down from US President Donald Trump’s trade dispute.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Monsanto ruling hits Bayer

Shares of Bayer AG plunged by the most in more than two years in Germany after Monsanto Co, the US agrochemical giant it acquired, was socked with US$289 million in damages in the first trial over claims that the Roundup weed killer causes cancer. Lee Johnson, a former school groundskeeper prevailed on Friday in San Francisco state court. Jurors awarded Johnson US$39 million for his losses and US$250 million to punish the company after finding it liable for a design defect and failing to warn of Roundup’s risks. Shares of Bayer slumped 8.7 percent, the most since June 2016, to 85.27 euros in Frankfurt morning trading yesterday.

BANKING

Mega to stop Iran clearing

Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) plans to terminate its payment clearing mechanism between Taiwan and Iran after November in a response to the US’ sanctions on Iran, three people familiar with the matter said yesterday. “Our business with Iran is too sensitive, and we should no longer get involved in it,” an official from the bank told Reuters, adding that the bank has informed clients the payment clearing mechanism is likely to be terminated after November. New US sanctions on Iran took effect last week, despite pleas from Washington’s allies.