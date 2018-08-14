China’s July new loans exceed forecasts

Reuters, BEIJING and SHANGHAI

Chinese banks extended 1.45 trillion yuan (US$210.71 billion) in new loans last month, China’s banking and insurance regulator said, higher than analysts’ expectations, as policymakers continued to pump liquidity into a slowing economy.

Faced with sluggish domestic demand and potential pressure from a trade war with the US, policymakers have recently boosted policy support and softened their stance on deleveraging.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) this week is also due to issue M2 money supply and outstanding loan growth data for last month.

In a Reuters poll, 36 analysts had predicted new loans of 1.2 trillion yuan for last month, easing from a five-month high of 1.84 trillion yuan in June.

China’s new loans totaled 1.45 trillion yuan last month, an increase of 623.7 billion yuan from a year earlier, according to preliminary figures in a statement posted on the official Web site of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Saturday.

The PBOC has been pumping out more cash to encourage lending by banks, but it faces difficulty in channelling credit to small firms, which are vital for economic growth and job creation, analysts said.

State banks remain reluctant to lend to small firms, which are considered riskier than state-controlled ones.

The PBOC has cut banks’ reserve requirements three times this year, with the latest reduction on July 5 freeing up 700 billion yuan in liquidity.

It also lent a net 905.5 billion yuan to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility in June and last month, central bank data showed.

Annual growth in China’s outstanding total social financing (TFS), which includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing, slowed to 9.8 percent in June, the lowest on record.

The PBOC this week is also due to release TFS data for last month.

There has been little change in off-balance-sheet financing, such as trust loans and entrusted loans, the commission said without providing further data.

Beijing has been clamping down on shadow lending in a bid to reduce risk in the wider financial sector.

In the first half of the year, the total disposal of non-performing loans hit 800 billion yuan, about 166.5 billion yuan more than the same period a year earlier, the commission added.

At the end of June, the capital adequacy ratio of commercial banks was 13.52 percent and the core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.57 percent.