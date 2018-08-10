Suzuki, Mazda and Yamaha confess illegal test practices

AFP, TOKYO

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp and Yamaha Motor Corp have admitted to using false emissions data for some vehicles, the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said yesterday, in the latest product quality scandal to hit the country’s auto sector.

The companies came forward after the ministry last month ordered 23 auto and motorbike companies to conduct in-house probes after it emerged that Nissan and Subaru had cheated on fuel economy and emissions data.

All three reported “inappropriate handling” of vehicle inspections, the ministry said.

The companies admitted that incomplete emissions tests were done on some of their vehicles, but their officials certified the results as though the tests had been administered fully.

Suzuki admitted improper inspections on 6,401 vehicles, or nearly half of those subject to sample checking, between 2012 and this year.

Mazda said that 72 vehicles, or 3.8 percent of those in its sample, were affected, while Yamaha put the figure at 2.1 percent of its motorbike sample.

“This is extremely regrettable, as this may cause doubts among automobile users about vehicle performance and the quality-control structures of automakers,” Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Keiichi Ishii said in a statement.

The ministry said that it would “examine their reports and take strict measures if necessary.”

Most of the 20 other companies asked to examine their data had reported no misconduct, while several others were still investigating, the transportation ministry said.

Investors dumped shares of the three firms after the news.

Suzuki tumbled 6.04 percent to ￥6,944, Mazda sank 1.30 percent to ￥1,327 and Yamaha Motor dived 4.63 percent to ￥2,820.

The admissions are the latest in a string of scandals involving data falsification and testing standard breaches in Japan’s key automobile sector.

Last month, Nissan admitted that data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been “altered” for some of its vehicles, and last year the firm was forced to recall more than 1 million vehicles after admitting that staff without proper authorization had carried out some inspections.