Agencies

ELECTRONICS

Samsung to invest in AI

Samsung Electronics Co and its affiliated companies plan to spend 25 trillion won (US$22 billion) over the next three years on artificial intelligence (AI), auto components and other businesses. The company yesterday said that it would spend the money to hire artificial intelligence researchers to be a global player in next-generation telecoms technology and to boost its presence in electronics components for cars.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin below US$6,500

Cryptocurrencies slumped yesterday, with bitcoin tumbling below US$6,500 for the first time since last month, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed a decision on whether to allow the listing of an exchange-traded fund backed by the largest digital currency. Bitcoin retreated as much as 6.1 percent to US$6,457 at 12:43pm in Hong Kong, the lowest since July 16, according to consolidated Bloomberg pricing. The SEC has until Sept. 30 to “approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove” a proposed rule change from Cboe Global Markets Inc that would allow the listing of a fund from VanEck Associates Corp and SolidX Partners Inc to list, the regulator said in a statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

Starting wages climb

Starting salaries last month rose steeply as employers struggled to fill job openings amid the lowest unemployment since the 1970s, a report published yesterday showed. Vacancies soared, but a shortage of candidates meant firms added permanent staff at the weakest pace since October last year, according to IHS Markit and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation. Pay rates increased across the board, with a summer heat wave boosting demand for temporary shop workers. The private sector remains eager to hire, even as Brexit and rising global trade tensions weigh on sentiment.

INTERNET

Bytedance eyes US investors

Beijing Bytedance Technology Co Ltd (北京字節跳動科技) the start-up behind hit Chinese news aggregator Jinri Toutiao (今日頭條), is seeking to raise as much as US$3 billion in a funding round that is mostly targeting US investors, a person familiar with the matter said. The fast-growing company held meetings with potential investors for a financing that could value Bytedance at as much as US$75 billion, the person said. The figure would make Bytedance the world’s most valuable start-up. The Beijing-based company has branched out to include a fast-growing short video clip service called Douyin (抖音), known as Tik Tok abroad, with 500 million monthly active users.

LOGISTICS

Vinalines gears up for IPO

Vietnam National Shipping Lines, a state-owned shipping firm, is seeking to raise about 4.89 trillion dong (US$210 million) from an initial public offering (IPO) next month, bookrunner Saigon Securities Inc said yesterday. The company, better known as Vinalines, is to auction 488.82 million shares, or a 34.8 percent stake, at a price of 10,000 dong a piece at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Sept. 5, Saigon Securities said in a filing. The IPO is part of Vietnam’s broader privatization program to increase the efficiency and performance of state-owned firms, and to fill government coffers as public debt nears the mandated ceiling of 65 percent of its GDP.