Agencies

CHEMICALS

Linde mulling asset sales

Linde AG is considering the sale of additional assets in the US that would mark a near-complete retreat from industrial gas operations in the country and a last-ditch attempt to salvage its US$47 billion merger with Praxair Inc, people familiar with matter said. The additional businesses to be sold include plants built at oil refineries to supply hydrogen to make low-sulfur fuel, the people said. CVC Capital Partners and Messer Group GmbH would be willing to buy the assets, one of the people said.

AUTOMAKERS

Fines could total US$16.2bn

Automakers that fail to cut greenhouse gas emissions risk writing a big check to the EU. Manufacturers ranging from Renault SA to Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG would be on the hook for fines totaling more than 14 billion euros (US$16.2 billion) should they fail to comply with tighter emissions regulations to be phased in from 2020 and in full force the next year, an IHS Markit Ltd analysis said on Monday. Only a “seismic shift” in demand for electrified vehicles would completely remove the forecast excessive emissions, the firm said in a report.

COMPUTERS

Dell forecasts annual growth

Dell Technologies Inc gave investors a deeper look into its financials as it steps up efforts to win support for a plan to take the company public. The company expects its revenue to increase about 9.5 percent to US$87.5 billion in fiscal year 2019, a proxy statement filed on Monday showed. That was the midpoint of a projected range, compared with US$79.9 billion in sales a year earlier. Dell said its total earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization are expected to increase 18 percent from US$8.2 billion to US$9.7 billion.

AVIATION

HNA eyes Avolon stake sale

HNA Group Co (海航集團), the Chinese conglomerate unwinding a global acquisition spree, is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd to Japan’s Orix Corp, people with knowledge of the matter said. Orix has been discussing the purchase of an about 25 percent to 30 percent stake in Avolon from HNA’s Shenzhen, China-listed arm Bohai Capital Holding Co (渤海金控), one of the people said, adding that the sale could fetch more than US$2 billion.

AUSTRALIA

Central bank holds rates

The nation marked two years since it last moved interest rates by keeping them on hold again yesterday, with stubborn wage growth and high household debt acting as a drag on spending. The Reserve Bank of Australia slashed the cash rate from November 2011 to August 2016 to a record low of 1.5 percent to boost the economy as it transitioned away from a mining investment boom. Bank Governor Philip Lowe said low rates were providing support to the economy, with growth forecast to average “a bit above” 3 percent this year and next year.

JAPAN

Worker pay surges in June

Pay for workers took a big leap in June, boosted by large summer bonuses, but that did not loosen people’s purse strings, with household spending falling for a fifth straight month, statistics released yesterday showed. Labor cash earnings in June rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier and real earnings increased 2.8 percent, while household spending fell 1.2 percent, the latest statistics showed.