China Poly Group interested in buying Steinway from John Paulson: sources

Bloomberg

Steinway Musical Instruments Inc, the legendary piano maker controlled by US hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, has attracted takeover interest from China Poly Group Corp (中國保利集團), people familiar with the matter said.

The Chinese state-owned conglomerate is in the early stages of considering an offer for Steinway, the people said.

Other suitors might also emerge for the business, said the people, who asked not to be identified, because the deliberations are private.

Steinway should be able to fetch a high valuation given that the company might reach 30 percent to 40 percent annual sales growth in China, China Market Research Group founder and managing director Shaun Rein said yesterday.

A Chinese company like Poly Group could help improve Steinway’s distribution network in the country, which has been weak so far, he said.

“Steinway has massive potential in China, as consumers love the brand,” Rein said by telephone. “As Chinese middle-class families get wealthier, they’ll be willing to spend on a luxury piano for their kids, as they see music as a key part of their education. And nobody beats Steinway on that.”

Poly Group started in 1992 as a supplier of defense equipment for the Chinese military. The conglomerate now has operations spanning explosives manufacturing, real estate, mining, cinemas and the arts.

Hong Kong-listed unit Poly Culture Group Corp (保利文化集團) owns China’s biggest homegrown auction house and runs a chain of theaters that have hosted musicals like Cats and performances by the likes of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Paulson’s New York-based investment firm Paulson & Co agreed to acquire Steinway in 2013 for about US$512 million, beating rival bidders, including South Korea’s Samick Musical Instruments Co.

The piano maker that gave the company its name was founded in 1853 by German immigrant Henry Engelhard Steinway in a Manhattan loft on Varick Street, and over the following decades became a brand recognized worldwide.

In March, it opened a new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai.

Paulson has a net worth of US$5.5 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.