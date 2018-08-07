Royal Brunei to resume direct flights to Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Royal Brunei Airlines yesterday said it would restart direct flight services to Taiwan on Dec. 3 after a 15-year hiatus.

The carrier said it is to use an Airbus A320neo to fly three round-trip flights per week between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Brunei International Airport.

The flights are to operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, the airline said.

Royal Brunei Airlines chief executive officer Karam Chand said in a statement that the company is excited to return to the Taiwan market because of its strong tourism potential.

The carrier first launched flights to Taiwan in 1986, but ended the service in 2003 due to the effects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) scare on the travel industry.

More recently, it has been providing charter flights between the two destinations during Lunar New Year breaks.

For the re-established air link, Taiwan is referred to as Taipei, TPE on the airline’s Web site, which identifies all destinations by cities and their airport codes.

China on April 25 issued an order that international carriers stop listing Taiwan as a country on their Web sites.

Some airlines have used the terms Taiwan, China; China Taipei; or Taipei, CN, to meet Beijing’s demands.