Huawei overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

China-based Huawei Technologies Co (華為) took the second-place spot from Apple Inc in a tightening global smartphone market during the second quarter of this year, according to figures released on Tuesday by International Data Corp (IDC).

South Korean consumer electronics titan Samsung Electronics Co remained the top smartphone maker, shipping 71.5 million handsets, but Huawei moved into second position with shipments of 54.2 million, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

Silicon Valley-based Apple shipped 41.3 million iPhones, claiming 12.1 percent of the global market, compared with 20.9 percent for Samsung and 15.8 percent for Huawei.

It was the first time since early 2010 that Apple was not in one of the top two spots in the smartphone market, IDC said.

“The continued growth of Huawei is impressive, to say the least, as is its ability to move into markets where, until recently, the brand was largely unknown,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

The iPhone did well, with the top-of-the-line iPhone X model a big seller in many markets, IDC said.

Apple is expected to wrest back control of the market with the release of new iPhone models in the fall.

Apple, Huawei and Samsung were the main contenders when it came to competition for high-end smartphones priced at US$700 or more, Reith said.

Preliminary findings by IDC showed a total of 342 million smartphones shipped during the second quarter in a 1.8 percent decline from a year earlier.

The drop marked the third consecutive quarter of annual declines in global smartphone shipments, IDC said.

Market saturation and climbing average selling prices were among factors curbing growth in the smartphone market, Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker research manager Anthony Scarsella said.

“Consumers remain willing to pay more for premium offerings in numerous markets, and they now expect their device to outlast and outperform previous generations of that device, which cost considerably less a few years ago,” Scarsella said.