TrendForce decreases global TV shipment estimates

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Market research firm TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) yesterday cut its global TV shipment forecast for this year to 215.7 million units, after shipments fell short of expectations last quarter due to channel distributors having excessive inventory.

The downward adjustment brought TV shipment growth to a lower annual rate of 2.3 percent. Originally, the Taipei-based researcher estimated worldwide TV shipments would stand at 219 million units this year.

Apart from the inventory issue, a spike in TV panel prices has added to uncertainty in the TV market for the second half of the year, the research firm said.

TV panel makers have increased their prices for 32-inch panels, spurring more price rebounds for bigger-sized TV panels this quarter, it said.

Rising panel costs and supply uncertainty would pose risks to TV sales in the peak season, as TV brands would only launch promotions when panel prices become stable, the firm said, adding that it would be difficult for brands to offer promotions if prices surge to an unacceptable level.

Last quarter, the world’s major TV vendors shipped 47.75 million units, down 3.8 percent from 49.62 million units in the previous quarter, TrendForce said.

“The TV market showed remarkable shipments in the first quarter, thanks to demand ahead of the FIFA World Cup,” said Jeff Yang (楊晴翔), a research manager for WitsView, a TrendForce research unit.

The high level of inventory has since affected the market, and TV brands have adjusted their shipping schedules and panel purchases, Yang said.

Last quarter, Samsung Electronics Co saw its shipments drop 11 percent from a quarter earlier to 8.9 million units, while LG Electronics shipped 6.7 million units, down 4 percent from the previous quarter.

China’s TCL and Hisense Electric Co (海信) ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.