Agencies

CHINA

July factory output dips

Factory activity last month slowed, official data showed yesterday, missing forecasts as extreme weather and a trade war with the US weighed on manufacturing. The purchasing managers’ index, a key gauge of factory conditions, came in at 51.2 points for last month, down from 51.5 points the previous month, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said. The number was below the 51.3 reading tipped in a Bloomberg News survey of economists. Although the numbers indicate a slowdown, they held comfortably above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

JAPAN

June factory output falls

Factory output in June dropped for the second consecutive month, official figures released yesterday showed. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said output was down 2.1 percent in June from the previous month, far more than expectations for a 0.3 percent decline. Meanwhile, data from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed that the jobless rate edged up to 2.4 percent in June from a 26-year low of 2.2 percent the previous month. However, the jobs-to-applicants ratio is at its highest rate in 44 years, with 162 job offers going for every 100 job hunters, the ministry said.

AIRLINES

Cathay revamping business

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd offered a voluntary early retirement package to employees in Japan as part of a three-year restructuring effort to revive earnings growth. Cathay is undergoing a “comprehensive review” of its regional organization, including Northeast Asia, which consists of Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, the airline’s Japan office said in e-mailed comments. Employees in Japan were briefed on the general outline of the new organization at a meeting on Monday last week, where the voluntary early retirement program was also announced, it said. The company has about 7,600 employees based in 100 locations outside Hong Kong, according to the report, which did not say how many employees would be affected.

ENTERTAINMENT

Vivendi to sell 50% of UMG

Vivendi SA on Monday said it plans to sell up to 50 percent of Universal Music Group (UMG) as net profit slid 6.3 percent in the first half of the year to 165 million euros (US$193.43 million). As revenue dipped 1.4 percent at the music label to 2.6 billion euros, Vivendi’s management team told the company’s board of directors that an initial public offering was too complicated, and instead recommended a “sale of up to 50 percent of UMG’s share capital to one or more strategic partners.” Vivendi said it expected the transaction would be completed by the end of next year.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla in talks about EU plant

Electric automaker Tesla Inc has held talks with officials from Germany and the Netherlands about building its first major factory in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Tesla held talks with two German states on hosting a “Gigafactory” — which would construct both cars and batteries — and has also discussed building the factory in the Netherlands, the newspaper said, citing officials. In June, Tesla revealed plans to build a factory in Shanghai, which would dramatically increase its notoriously constrained production capacity.