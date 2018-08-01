Sony upgrades full-year forecast, logs tripled quarterly profit under new CEO

AFP, TOKYO

Sony Corp yesterday revised upward its full-year profit and sales forecast, reporting that first-quarter profits nearly tripled from a year earlier as it extends a roaring recovery under its new chief executive officer.

The electronics and entertainment giant now forecasts ￥500 billion (US$4.5 billion) in net profit for the fiscal year to March next year, up from its earlier estimate of ￥480 billion.

Annual sales are now projected to rise slightly, with operating profit unchanged.

The upward revisions were largely due to foreign-exchange gains, brisk sales of PlayStation 4 software and the growing value of its shares in top streaming platform Spotify Ltd.

For the April-to-June quarter, it reported a net profit of ￥226.4 billion, up from ￥80.9 billion a year earlier.

The figures are Sony’s first quarterly results under new chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida, who replaced Kazuo Hirai in April.

The upward revisions confirm a smooth transfer of the reins at Sony following its return to health after huge losses in recent years.

“The Yoshida team got off to a flying start,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo. “It has been a smooth power transfer,” after Sony’s recovery and the company “is forecast to continue displaying a strong performance at quite high levels.”

Hirai spent the past six years salvaging the company from deep financial troubles, leading aggressive restructuring and terminating thousands of jobs, while selling business units and assets.

In May, Sony unveiled a US$1.9 billion deal to buy industry titan EMI Music Publishing, which has the rights to songs by the likes of Queen and Pharrell Williams.

The agreement was Sony’s first major deal under Yoshida, who said the music business has enjoyed a “resurgence” in recent years due to streaming services provided by companies such as Spotify and Apple Inc.

Separately, Nintendo Co yesterday said its quarterly net profit jumped 43.9 percent year-on-year to US$275 million, driven by the global popularity of its Switch console and game titles.

The Kyoto-based game giant reported net profit for the three months to June of ￥30.6 billion, with operating profit soaring 88.4 percent to ￥30.5 billion.

It said sales were up 9.1 percent to ￥168.16 billion, and it was expecting strong demand for the Switch console to continue into the second half of the year.

“For Nintendo Switch, hardware sales in every region have been trending upwards since the video game expo, E3, was held in the US in June,” the company said in a statement.

“In parallel with an increase in digital sales, software sales also have been moving in good shape towards the holiday season,” it said.

In the April-to-June period, Nintendo sold 1.88 million Switch console units — down 4.4 percent from a year earlier, shortly after its launch.

At the same time it sold 17.96 million software units, more than double the same period last year.

For the year to March, Nintendo maintained optimistic annual targets, forecasting net profit of ￥165 billion and operating profit of ￥225 billion on sales of ￥1.2 trillion.