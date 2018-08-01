As inflation target remains distant, BOJ tweaks policy

AFP, TOKYO

Japan’s central bank yesterday revised down inflation forecasts, making only minor tweaks to a monetary policy that has so far fallen short of lifting prices and boosting the world’s third-largest economy.

There was widespread speculation in the run-up to the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) two-day meeting that it would adjust its ultra-loose policy, seeking to offset the effects of negative interest rates and its massive bond and asset buying.

However, the bank offered only marginal adjustments to its policy, introducing some flexibility, and revised down further its forecasts for inflation through fiscal 2020.

The BOJ has faced criticism for the side effects of its policy, including concerns that its massive purchases are skewing the bond market and financial markets.

In a nod to those concerns, the bank said it would seek to keep yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds about zero percent, but added that “the yields may move upward and downward to some extent” and said it would “conduct purchases in a flexible manner.”

The bank also said it would shift its purchases of exchange-traded funds away from the Nikkei toward the TOPIX, to address concerns that it is inadvertently hiking stock prices, and could “increase or decrease the amount of purchases depending on market conditions.”

Earlier this year, the BOJ dropped an inflation target of 2.0 percent for 2020, and revised down its forecasts yesterday, saying that it now expected inflation of just 1.1 percent in fiscal 2018, rising to 1.5 percent in fiscal 2019 and 1.6 percent in fiscal 2020.

Experts say several factors are keeping prices low, including stagnant salaries.

“For me, the primary reason for weak inflation in Japan is that salaries do not rise,” NLI Research Institute senior economist Taro Saito said. “Workers’ demand for a rise in salaries has not been very strong, because their level of living has not been changing if prices are not rising.”

The BOJ has referred to a “deflation mindset,” under which consumers and employers have gotten used to the status quo.

“The mindset and behavior ... became embedded in the economy, and it has been taking time for these factors to change,” the bank said in a quarterly report on the economy and prices.

With inflation stubbornly low, the BOJ has kept its easing in place even as the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have tightened policies.

However, some analysts said that yesterday’s tweaks, while minor, suggested the start of a shift in thinking.

“We were surprised to see so many adjustments in the statement, but all-in-all the Bank of Japan still sent a message saying it will continue its current easing policy,” Dai-ichi Life Research Institute head economist Hideo Kumano said.

“The adjustments were minor, but this may be the beginning of a major shift. When history changes, it always begins with a minor change,” he added.