Refiners raise prices of fuel as crude oil climbs

Staff writer

The nation’s two oil refiners yesterday said they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.3 and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter this week, effective today.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said in a statement that global crude oil prices last week rose after Saudi Arabia halted oil shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane following Yemeni rebel attacks.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, off the shores of Yemen, Djibouti and Eritrea, connects the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea and is one of the world’s major waterways for crude oil and other petroleum products.

Global oil prices also increased after market sentiment turned positive last week on news of declining US oil inventories, CPC said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), which matched CPC’s price hikes, said in a statement that concerns over US-Iran tensions continue to weigh on market sentiment.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg