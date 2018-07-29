Agencies

TRADE

Canada plans meeting

Canada plans to convene a meeting of trade ministers to discuss how to reform the troubled WTO, but the US and China will be left out for now, Joseph Pickerill, a spokesman for Canadian Minister of Trade Jim Carr, said on Friday. The meeting would take place in October in Ottawa, Pickerill said. The ministerial group aims to identify areas at the WTO that can be modernized, he said, adding that Canada has already put forward suggestions on e-commerce, investment protection and accelerating trade with developing nations.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disneyland raises wages

Disneyland has agreed to raise the minimum wage for employees at its California theme park to US$15 an hour. Disneyland Resort announced the 40 percent increase on Thursday and said it will go into effect on Jan. 1 next year. As part of a deal with labor unions, the resort said it will immediately increase the current minimum of US$11 an hour to US$13.25. It will be at US$15.45 in 2020. The deal affects more than 9,700 employees, including those working in attractions, store operations and costuming, among others.

E-COMMERCE

Jury awards IBM US$80m

A US jury on Friday awarded IBM Corp US$83.5 million after finding that Groupon Inc infringed four of its e-commerce patents. The verdict cements the prowess of IBM’s portfolio of more than 45,000 patents and is a boon to its intellectual-property licensing revenue, which brought in US$1.19 billion last year.

RAILWAYS

SNCF rules out job cuts

French state railway monopoly SNCF is not planning compulsory jobs cuts, company chief executive Guillaume Pepy said on Friday after it reported a net loss of 762 million euros (US$888 million) in the first half of the year after being hit by a 37-day strike. SNCF reported first-half sales of 16.1 billion euros, down 3.3 percent compared with the same period a year earlier after the strike by rail workers from April to June over French government reform plans, Pepy said.

FOOD

Tyson deal expected

Tyson Foods Inc is close to acquiring Keystone Foods LLC, a US supplier of chicken nuggets to McDonald’s Corp, according to two people familiar with the matter. Tyson is in exclusive talks with Keystone’s owner, Brazil’s Marfrig Global Foods SA, the people said. Marfrig is seeking to raise more than US$3 billion from the sale of the business, people with knowledge of the matter said in May.

INDUSTRY

Investor opposes breakup

German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp’s biggest shareholder on Friday strongly opposed calls by activist investors to break up the venerable institution as it battles through a leadership crisis. “There will be no break-up of the company on my watch,” Ursula Gather, head of the Krupp Foundation — which has a 21 percent stake in the group — told German news weekly Der Spiegel. “Job security” and “the principles of the social market economy” took precedence over a desire by some to cash in, she said.