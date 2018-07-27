Home / Business
Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - Page 10　

Pinduoduo valued at US$1.6bn upon going public in US

Bloomberg

Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc (PDD, 拼多多) has raised US$1.6 billion after pricing its US initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of a marketed range, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The Shanghai-based shopping platform backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) has priced 85.6 million US depositary shares at US$19 each, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

The shares were marketed at US$16 to US$19 each, according to a regulatory filing.

PDD’s fundraising is the fourth-largest IPO in the US this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The listing is exceeded only by Axa SA’s US unit at US$3.2 billion, Pagseguro Digital Ltd at US$2.6 billion and iQiyi Inc (愛奇藝) at US$2.4 billion, the data show.

Caixin reported the pricing earlier, citing an unidentified person.

Tencent and Sequoia Capital, two of PDD’s principal shareholders, were seeking to buy as much as US$250 million each of the new shares, the filing shows.

PDD, melding social media to couponing on a platform with more than 1 million active merchants, has grown from its start in 2015 to handle 4.3 billion orders last year, the filing said.

It handled US$41.8 billion of transactions for the year ended June 30.

The offering was led by Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and China International Capital Corp.

This story has been viewed 713 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top