SOUTH KOREA

Consumer confidence falls

Consumer confidence fell this month by the most in 20 months, due largely to escalating trade battles and growing worries about an economic downturn. The Bank of Korea’s monthly consumer sentiment index dropped from 105.5 last month to 101.0, the central bank said in a statement. The result was the lowest since 100.8 in April last year. The slide in sentiment follows an escalation in the trade clash between the US and China, and comes amid sluggish job growth in the country, the bank said.

FINANCE

Eurozone private loans rise

Lending to the private sector last month picked up in the eurozone as businesses borrowed more, European Central Bank data released yesterday showed. Adjusted for some purely financial transactions, the pace of growth in lending to nonfinancial firms jumped from 3.7 percent to 4.1 percent year-on-year. With growth in lending to households flat at 2.9 percent, that meant businesses accounted for all of a 0.2 percentage point increase in the pace of overall lending to the private sector, which reached 3.5 percent.

BANKING

Deutsche Bank profit falls

Deutsche Bank AG yesterday said that net profit fell to 401 million euros (US$469.2 million) in the second quarter, compared with 466 million euros a year earlier, as it incurred higher costs from a restructuring. The profit beat analysts’ estimates of 209 million euros and the bank said it was making quicker progress in cutting costs and reshaping its business model after three years of losses. The lender’s number of employees fell 1,700 to 95,400, and it confirmed its target of fewer than 90,000 by the end of next year.

AIRLINES

Ryanair warns of job cuts

Ireland’s Ryanair Holding PLC has told more than 300 pilots and cabin crew that they might lose their jobs as it cuts its Dublin-based fleet by 20 percent for the winter season after strikes hurt forward bookings. The low-cost carrier, Europe’s largest by passenger numbers, said cabin crew in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium yesterday went on strike and about one-quarter of its Dublin-based pilots carried out their third 24-hour stoppage on Tuesday.

CHIPMAKERS

ST eyes smartphone rebound

STMicroelectronics NV yesterday forecast a rebound in smartphone chips thanks to clients, including Apple Inc, but said that growth would not benefit profitability as new products ramp up. Revenue is expected to grow about 10 percent quarterly in the third quarter to about US$2.5 billion and gross margin would be about 40 percent, it said in a statement. Before the earnings report, analysts had predicted revenue of US$2.46 billion and gross margin of 40.3 percent for the third quarter.

CHIPMAKERS

Qualcomm works with China

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that relevant departments reviewing US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s proposed US$44 billion takeover of the Netherlands’ NXP Semiconductors NV have had good communication with Qualcomm over the issue. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. China is the only holdout from eight of the nine required global regulators to approve the deal.