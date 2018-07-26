Fosun considers US$10bn takeover of insurer Ageas

Bloomberg

Fosun International Ltd (復星國際) is considering an offer for all or parts of Belgian insurer Ageas in what could be its boldest move to expand its international footprint, people familiar with the matter said.

Shanghai-based Fosun is talking to advisers about alternatives, including teaming up with a partner to split the Brussels-based company or increasing its current stake, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

No final decisions have been made and Fosun might decide against pursuing a deal, they said.

Shares of Ageas yesterday jumped 4.5 percent, giving the company a market value of 9.26 billion euros (US$10.83 billion).

Fosun has continued to expand its international business empire after announced deals for Brazilian brokerage Guide Investimentos SA and French fashion house Lanvin earlier this year.

Its biggest overseas forays abroad have been in insurance. The company bought control of Portugal-based Caixa Geral de Depositos SA’s insurance business in a deal worth about 1.6 billion euros in 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

It also acquired US-based Ironshore Inc in 2015 for US$2.1 billion and then sold it less than two years later.

Ageas’s US-traded shares on Tuesday rose 6.5 percent, the most in almost six years.

Fosun already holds about 3 percent of Ageas, although Ping An Insurance (Group) Co (平安保險) is the largest shareholder with a 5 percent stake, company filings showed.

Representatives for Ageas and Fosun declined to comment.

A potential deal could draw close scrutiny from regulators, because Ageas is the biggest life insurance provider in Belgium and No. 2 non-life insurer, its Web site said.

In addition to operations across Europe, Ageas sells products in China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore and Vietnam. It is also a minority partner in a joint venture with China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co (中國太平保險).

Meanwhile, Fosun received Hong Kong Stock Exchange approval this month to spin off its tourism and hotels unit, which owns Club Med SAS and luxury hotel development Sanya Atlantis.