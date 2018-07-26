UMC profit best in 11 quarters

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the nation’s No. 2 contract chipmaker, yesterday posted its best quarterly profit in 11 quarters on a surge in subsidies from China and resilient customer demand.

Net profit climbed 7.6 percent quarterly from NT$3.4 billion to NT$3.66 billion (US$111 million to US$119.48 million) and grew 74.3 percent from NT$2.1 billion a year earlier, company data showed.

Government subsidies for capacity investments by its Chinese operations last quarter soared 76 percent to NT$1.72 billion, compared with NT$977 million in the prior quarter and NT$259 million a year earlier, UMC said.

The subsidies for this quarter are to return to the level of the first quarter, it said.

UMC jointly operates a 12-inch fab in Xiamen, China, with its Chinese partners and an 8-inch fab owned by its Chinese subsidiary, Hejian Technology (Suzhou) Co Ltd (和艦科技).

UMC forecast flat growth in wafer shipments this quarter due to “rising inventory levels from slower smartphone digestion and the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US-China trade tensions,” UMC copresident Jason Wang (王石) said.

The company is closely monitoring the trade spat, Wang said, adding that telecom equipment supplier ZTE Corp (中興), which has been caught in the trade tension between the two nations, is not a direct customer of UMC.

Gross margin is expected to fall from 17.2 percent last quarter to about 15 percent this quarter, as inventory corrections and slower smartphone demand in China would reduce demand for 40-nanometer chips, UMC said.

The 40-nanometer chips were the firm’s largest revenue source, contributing about 26 percent of overall revenue totaling NT$38.85 billion last quarter, down from 30 percent in the first quarter, company data showed.

Average selling prices in US dollar terms are expected to increase slightly this quarter, as growing demand for matured technologies offsets weakness in advanced technologies, Wang said.

UMC last quarter hiked prices to pass cost increases from raw wafers to customers, he said, added that there is a slim likelihood for further price increases this quarter.

The factory utilization rate is expected to fall from 97 percent last quarter to the low 90s this quarter, UMC said.