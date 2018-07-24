US GDP growth hinges on poorer citizens: analysis

Reuters

By almost every measure, the US’ economy is booming — but a look behind the headlines of roaring job growth and consumer spending reveals how the boom continues in large part by the poorer half of Americans fleecing their savings and piling up debt.

A Reuters analysis of US household data showed that the bottom 60 percent of income-earners have accounted for most of the rise in spending over the past two years, even as the their finances worsened — a break with a decades-old trend in which the top 40 percent primarily fueled consumption growth.

With borrowing costs on the rise, inflation picking up and the effects of US President Donald Trump’s tax cuts set to wear off, a negative shock — a further rise in gasoline prices or a jump in the cost of goods due to tariffs — could push those most vulnerable over the edge, some economists have said.

That in turn could threaten the second-longest US expansion, given that consumption makes up 70 percent of the US economy’s output.

To be sure, the housing market is far from the dangerous leverage reached in 2007, before the financial crash. With unemployment near its lowest since 2000 and job openings at record highs, people could also choose to work even more hours or take extra jobs, rather than cut back on spending if the money gets tight.

However, by filtering data on household finances and wages by income brackets, the analysis revealed growing financial stress among lower-income households, even as their contribution to consumption and the broad economy grows.

The data shows that the rise in median expenditures has outpaced pre-tax income for the lower 40 percent of earners in the five years to mid-last year, while the upper half has increased its financial cushion, deepening income disparities.

A hot job market and other signs of economic health encourage rich and poor alike to spend more, but tepid wage growth for many middle-class and lower-income Americans means that they need to dip into their savings and borrow more to do that.

As a result, over the past year, signs of financial fragility have been multiplying, with credit card and auto loan delinquencies on the rise, and savings plunging to their lowest since 2005.

In the past, rising incomes of the upper 40 percent of earners drove most of the consumption growth, but since 2016 consumer spending has been primarily fueled by a rundown in savings, mainly by the bottom 60 percent of earners, Oxford Economics said.

This in part reflects better access to credit for low-income borrowers late in the economic cycle. Yet it is the first time in two decades that lower earners made a greater contribution to spending growth

With inflation factored in, average hourly earnings dropped by US$0.01 in May from the same month last year for 80 percent of the country’s private sector workers, including those in the vast healthcare, fast food and manufacturing industries, US Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed.