Philips profits rise on diagnostics gains

Bloomberg

Dutch health-technology company Royal Philips NV reported a 9.8 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven by its growing diagnostics business, although inventory issues in China held back revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose to 482 million euros (US$565 million) from 439 million euros in the same period last year, the Amsterdam-based company said in a statement yesterday.

Sales advanced 4 percent on a comparable basis to 4.29 billion euros, below the company-compiled estimate of 4.32 billion euros.

While the diagnosis and treatment segment posted double-digit order intake, the personal health business reported a decline in China “mainly due to an inventory alignment at our distributors and lower demand in the air purification market.”

The company continued to warn about potential volatility due to Brexit and other political issues.

Philips chief executive Frans van Houten recently warned that the Dutch company could move manufacturing out of the UK in the event of a hard Brexit, as such an outcome would be a “serious threat” to the viability of its operations in the country.

Philips has pledged to increase sales and improve profit margins after refocusing its business on healthcare equipment and services, while exiting from the manufacture of products such as light bulbs, TVs and CDs.

The company competes with General Electric Co and Siemens AG to sell X-ray and scanning machines, and Procter & Gamble Co in the electric toothbrush market.

The company said that it is targeting comparable sales growth of 4 to 6 percent through 2020 along with an improvement in the adjusted earnings before tax, interest and amortization margin of 100 basis points annually.

Besides bolt-on acquisitions, Philips is turning to partnership agreements with hospitals to provide a range of medical devices, software and services to boost revenue.

Last month it announced two long-term strategic partnership agreements with hospital groups in Germany.

However, China’s battle to cut notorious air pollution levels is hurting sales of air purifiers by the company.

Revenue from devices that capture harmful fine particles in homes dropped by a high-single-digit amount in China in the second quarter, Philips said.

“Air quality has improved faster than anticipated. It’s a good thing for the people of China, so I don’t want to complain about that,” Van Houten said on a call.

Besides, there are always allergens and harmful pollution from furniture containing formaldehyde resin, he added.

While air quality has noticeably improved in Beijing, the same cannot be said for other cities across China, Van Houten said.

A Greenpeace report published in January showed that the PM2.5 concentration — the concentration of airborne particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less — fell 54 percent in Beijing, although nationally it declined by 4.5 percent, the lowest rate since the start of China’s war on pollution.

Air purification units for homes are just a 200 million euro business for Philips, and sales of diagnostic equipment and medical gear jumped by a “strong-double-digit” amount, Van Houten said on the call.

He predicted an improvement in the personal health business over the remainder of the year.