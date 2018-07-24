Young Optics upbeat on second-half sales

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Optical module supplier Young Optics Inc (揚明光學) yesterday said that its revenue would grow by about 15 percent in the second half from NT$2.81 billion (US$91.7 million) in the first half, thanks to robust demand for projectors and security cameras in China in the peak season.

Young Optics’ forecast came as it posted a second straight quarterly net profit of NT$54 million for last quarter, surging from NT$4 million in the first quarter.

Earnings per share rose to NT$0.46 quarter-on-quarter from NT$0.04.

The company lost NT$45 million in the second quarter last year.

Gross margin fell to 19 percent last quarter from 20.6 percent in the first quarter, but up from 17.2 percent one year earlier.

Based “on market information and available capacity, we expect Chinese demand for laser projection TVs to be the main driver of the company’s revenue in the second half,” president Claude Shyu (徐誌鴻) told investors.

The company would also benefit from rising demand for security cameras used in smart home systems, both indoors and outdoors, Shyu said.

“Customers are building inventories in preparation for the peak season in the third and fourth quarters,” he said.

The company also expects rising shipments of its niche products, including shelf displays for a large US supermarket operator and 3D printers for the medical sector, he said.

Commenting on the potential consequences of US-China trade tensions, Shyu said that the company is seeing some benefits.

Young Optics has received more inquiries from customers about glass camera lenses made by its factory in Bangladesh after US President Donald Trump included glass camera lenses on the US’ tariff list, Shyu said.

The company plans to spend between NT$200 million and NT$250 million in the second half expanding its capacity to produce glass camera lenses used in the automotive sector after spending NT$200 million on new equipment in the first half, he said.